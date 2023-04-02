Great demand for passports says Tikoduadua

[Source: File]

There is a great demand for passports in Fiji, and according to Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua, the immigration officials are under a lot of strain.

This was emphasized during a debate on the Office of the Prime Minister and Department of Immigration 2018–2019 Annual Report in Parliament.

In the 2018–2019 financial period, a total of 23, 251 passport applications were received, and 15, 540 were processed.

Tikoduadua says there have been some concerns regarding Fijian passports being issued to a wide range of people.

“We are doing some research into that to find out how many of those have been issued and whether they have been issued under the current laws that have been placed for people to follow.”

The Immigration Minister says one of the main issues faced by the department is the issuance of passports which they are trying to address.

The Department of Immigration embarked on the ePassport project in September 2018.