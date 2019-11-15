Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva to rebrand under IHG

The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva will rebrand as InterContinental Grand Pacific Hotel Suva following a refurbishment.

GPH is owned by Fiji National Provident Fund.

According to InterContinental Hotels Group, they will take over the management of the GPH this month.

Article continues after advertisement

This is now IHG’s third hotel in Fiji, alongside Holiday Inn Suva and InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, all with the same owner, Fiji National Provident Fund.

IHG South Pacific Area General Manager Lachlan Walker says borders may be closed today but, when they reopen, they will be ready to welcome guests from around the world to this iconic hotel that combines its contemporary colonial heritage with IHG’s True Hospitality and the power of the world-famous InterContinental brand.