Government works to ensure MPs are effective legislators

The government is working to ensure that all members of parliaments are effective legislators.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau while addressing Speakers and Presiding Officers during the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in Canada.

Nailatikau says the mainstreaming of Sustainable Development Goals in committees and other parliamentary works is one of the major ways that help members of parliament become effective legislators.

Parliamentarians are also given SDG trainings to assist them in conducting SDG impact assessments.

He says MPs have also been provided with a Gender Toolkit and SDGs Guidance Note to assist them in their role as legislators to scrutinize and oversight government.

This helps parliamentarians in their review of legislations proposed by Government to ensure that it reflects human rights principles and contributes to achieving both the national development plan and the wider 2030 Agenda.

Nailatikau attended the conference with Acting Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua and senior secretariat staff.

The 4-day conference which ends today was attended by Speakers and Presiding Officers from 37 Commonwealth Parliaments.