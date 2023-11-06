Government will not spend extravagantly: Tabuya

The Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya

The People’s Coalition Government will not spend extravagantly as its priority is to generate income to help fuel our economy.

This statement comes from the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, in response to critics assessing the government’s performance over the past eleven months.

Tabuya emphasizes that they cannot move quickly due to budget constraints.

“I believe that at our current pace, we are capable of increasing social welfare allowances, providing $200 for back-to-school assistance to families, and offering insurance to individuals living on social welfare for their protection, including funeral benefits during cyclones, especially as we approach the cyclone season.”

Tabuya highlights that the government has successfully implemented numerous initiatives benefiting the majority of our population.

She also extends an invitation to critics to visit their office and discuss their concerns, as they are open to feedback that could enhance their performance.