Government to subsidize air service to Levuka

The Bureta route in Levuka

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed its commitment to restoring air services to Levuka.

Speaking to FBC News, Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, states that the focus now is to strengthen the economic viability of operating flights to Ovalau Island.

Viliame Gavoka says the government will subsidize the Bureta route to ensure continued service.

“Every airport needs a government subsidy, and we have allocated funds in our budget to support these operations. Airlines, based on the number of passengers they serve, cannot make these routes economical.”



Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Gavoka emphasizes that the development of Levuka is integral to Fiji’s tourism expansion program which is why there is a need to revive flights to Ovalau.

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu has urged the government to reassess the importance of the Bureta Airstrip.

“Access by land, air, and sea is important. People need options, particularly by air, when traveling to Ovalau. Given the significance of the Bureta airstrip, we hope that the authorities and government will consider its importance in ensuring accessibility to and from Ovalau.”



Inia Seruiratu

The government’s move to subsidize the Bureta route is seen as a strategic step to enhance tourism and provide essential connectivity for residents and visitors to Ovalau Island.