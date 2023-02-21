Government support needed says President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is urging the government to continue providing support to the rice and copra industries.

He says this can be in the form of subsidies or tax incentives.

Speaking at the re-launch of the President’s Coconut and Rice Farmers Awards, he says the two sectors have their own potential, but there is much more that needs to be done.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame says a consultative approach is being taken to identify and work on ways to boost their performance.

“We are so glad that we have a government that is supportive of the SME’s and the cooperatives, something that I believe the two boards are focusing on to encourage cluster farming through cooperatives for the improvement of their products.”

Meanwhile, the President’s Coconut Farmers Awards will be held on March 4th in Savusavu, followed by the Rice Farmers Awards on March 5th.