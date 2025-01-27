Government sets high expectations for NFA

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the government has high expectations for the National Fire Authority.

Speaking to firefighters, Nalumisa says the budget allocations for the NFA in the current budget are historical.

He says for the first time the NFA is being given its operating budget it deserves as mandated under the National Fire Service Act 1994.

Nalumisa says the NFA received $6.1 million as operational expenditures and $2.1 million for ambulance services.

He says the government therefore expects the NFA to carry out its legislative role to the best of its ability with the best resources available.

The minister then reminded the NFA that their role is vital in keeping the community safe.

He urges personnel to rise to meet the physical, mental, and spiritual demands required in their line of duty.