Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|NZ PM reaffirms assistance support|One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|
Full Coverage

News

Government seals the deal on EFL share sale

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 4:24 pm

The Government’s vision to supply 100 per cent of energy from renewable sources by 2036 is coming to fruition.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today signed an agreement on the sale of 44 per cent shares of Energy Fiji Ltd to Sevens Pacific Limited.

The Prime Minister says their aim had always been to secure a strategic investor in EFL who would align Fiji’s energy sector to international best practices

Article continues after advertisement

“I am happy to say that Chugoku is that strategic investor through Sevens and as one of Japan’s largest utility companies, we are thrilled that Chugoku will be bringing their knowledge and technological expertise particularly in renewable energy to our shores.”

Sevens Pacific is a joint venture company established in Singapore comprising of a partnership between Japanese firm Chugoku Electric Power Company Limited and the Japan Bank of International Cooperation.

Bainimarama says Sevens will assist the energy sector transition from its dependence on harmful fossil fuels towards clean energy sources.

“EFL is already at the forefront in adopting renewable energy sources. In 2018 over 50 per cent of the country’s electricity was generated by EFL utilising renewable sources, and now with Chugoku, EFL will be further strengthening their operations and undertaking projects that will significantly expand their renewable energy sources to communities all over Fiji.”

The Government will remain majority shareholder owning 51 per cent while 44 per cent will be owned by Sevens and 5 per cent by Fijian Domestic Account Holders.

So far, around 40,000 Fijians are shareholders in EFL with 7,283,400 shares while a balance of 17,716,600 shares is held in the trust by Central Share Registry Limited for future customers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.