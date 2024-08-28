Government redeploys budget to address overspending

The government has initiated a second redeployment of funds within the 2023-2024 national budget to address significant overspending by the Ministry of Education and the Fiji Police Force.

This latest financial adjustment sees a total of $7.9 million redirected to cover the excess expenditures incurred by these two critical sectors.

This follows a previous budget reallocation approved in July, where $105.2 million was shifted to meet additional financial demands across various government agencies and projects.

The redeployment was executed under the provisions of the Financial Management Act.