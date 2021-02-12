Government reaffirms commitment to service maritime islands

Minister for Transport Faiyaz Koya has reassured the government’s commitment to serving Fijians in outer islands through its Franchise Shipping Scheme.

Koya says both passenger and cargo movements have increased since last year in both economic and non-economical routes.

He says some loss has been made on uneconomical routes but this is part of the government’s commitment to assist islands where private companies are not able to service.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says the number of ports and jetties the scheme now service has increased to 80 with an average of 15 trips are month.