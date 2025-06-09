Government pledges stronger protection for elderly citizens

The Coalition Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and caring for Fiji’s senior citizens, marking the International Day for Older Persons with a strong message of action and reform.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says many elders spent their lives as farmers, caregivers, and casual workers, contributing to the nation outside the formal economy.

The Social Pension Scheme now supports 58,000 recipients aged 65 and above, while 32,000 receive transport assistance from age 70.

The Minister raised concern over rising elder abuse, with police data showing property crimes, domestic violence, and financial exploitation often committed by family members on the rise.

Kiran says between January and May this year, six suicides and three attempted suicides were recorded among people aged 60 and above.

The Ministry is reviewing the National Aging Policy and calling on service providers to register officially to improve care and accountability.

Awareness sessions are being held nationwide to educate elders on legal rights, health challenges, and property protection.

The Minister urged families and communities to restore the culture of respect and care, reminding all Fijians that elder care is not just a social duty, it’s a national priority.

