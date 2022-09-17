Government paid out $53 million in assistance

[File Photo]

The government has paid out $53 million to 296,441 Fijians as part of the $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance.

This includes parents of 184,572 students below Year 13, around 12,805 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries and 1,451 pensioners.

A statement posted on the government’s Facebook Official Page stated that they believe in making life easier for all Fijians – especially during tough times.