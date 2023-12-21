Government focuses on public enterprises

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Parmesh Chand [sitting. middle] during his recent visit to Food Processors (Fiji) Pte Ltd.

The Government is committed to ensuring that public enterprises are well supported to ensure that they are market-oriented.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Parmesh Chand during his recent visit to Food Processors (Fiji) Pte Ltd.

Chand says the government is pleased with the growth of growth of Food Processors (Fiji) Pte Ltd and acknowledges its positive impact on the economy as a whole.

He added that the government is committed to fostering an environment that encourages the success of public enterprises, and will continue to work collaboratively with companies like Food Processors Ltd to ensure their sustained growth.

Chief Executive Officer Raneel Mudaliar revealed that in the fiscal year ending in November, Food Processors reported a total revenue of $4.2 million, reflecting its sustained success in the market.

Mudaliar is optimistic that they will surpass the $5 million mark by the end of the current fiscal year.

Food Processors (Fiji) Pte Ltd, a key player in the Fijian food processing industry has experienced significant growth, expanding its workforce from 40 to 150 employees over the 35 years it has been in operation.

They currently export to markets like Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States of America.