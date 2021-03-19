Home

News

Government focused on creating sustainable economy

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 12:15 pm

The Fijian Government has set the path for the creation of a sustainable economy.

Speaking at the Strategic Planning Workshop for Investment Fiji Minister for Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the Five-Year and 20-Year National Development Plan has set a target to maintain total investments at 25 percent of the GDP

Koya says it is no secret that the Fijian economy has faced significant challenges, due to the COVID-19 pandemic as almost a decade of investment growth came to a halt.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Minister says the government is not letting this hamper the determination, in making Fiji the ideal investment destination.

Koya adds while Investment Fiji’s new role will focus on attracting foreign direct investments, they will also focus on other major areas

“This essentially means, Investment Fiji will now focus on three key components, Investment Matching, Investor Services, and Trade Development, which will result from attracting “efficiency-seeking” investors.”

Koya says this will enable Investment Fiji to derive a new focus towards market discovery and connecting investors with key industry associations.

