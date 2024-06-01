Government emphasizes significance of synergizing efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government and the Fiji College of General Practitioners have a lot of opportunities for collaboration, as synergistic efforts have become the norm.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna at the Fiji College of General Practitioners’ Awards Night.

Tubuna emphasized the necessity for cooperation, as the management of non-communicable diseases costs over $500 million annually for the government.

He also laid emphasis on the significance of collaboration in the fight against HIV and AIDS, considering the upward trend with the detection of almost 100 cases in 2017 to around 500 cases in 2023.

Tubuna says the alarming figures indicate a crisis which the government cannot address alone, stressing the importance of support from stakeholders.

“Cooperation between government and stakeholders, such as the Fiji College of General Practitioners, is vital to address these issues. A major priority of our coalition government is the improvement of health system, which has been neglected and not prioritized over the years.”

Tubuna says the Coalition Government continues to support initiatives aimed at advancing the health sector, evident in the increase of over $50 million for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in this fiscal year.

The Assistant Minister says the government stands ready to collaborate with any organization to ensure the well-being of every Fijian.