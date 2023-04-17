Government driver charged

[Source: Supplied]

The 48-year-old government worker who allegedly caused an accident in Navua yesterday has been charged.

Police confirm the driver has been charged with a count of driving with excess alcohol beyond the prescribed limit in his system and a count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

It is alleged that a ten-year-old boy was also hit by the government vehicle and was rushed to the Navua Hospital.

The driver will be produced at the Navua Magistrate Court tomorrow.