Government borrows to help Fijians

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted he does not want to reduce allocations to ministries as they help Fijians every day.

Speaking during “Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, he said the government borrows from International banks to avoid slashing budgets of ministries and departments.

“The government knows that bank to loan from, these are the ones that have proper loan procedures in places like the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the assistance from JICA. This help indicates that they believe in the government.”

Bainimarama says people speaking about government debt on social media do not realize that the loans cushion the effects of natural disasters and COVID-19.

He says government works to ensure that all Fijians received the relevant support needed and that no one is left behind.