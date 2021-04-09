Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Government borrows to help Fijians

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 14, 2021 11:35 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Image]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted he does not want to reduce allocations to ministries as they help Fijians every day.

Speaking during “Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, he said the government borrows from International banks to avoid slashing budgets of ministries and departments.

“The government knows that bank to loan from, these are the ones that have proper loan procedures in places like the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the assistance from JICA. This help indicates that they believe in the government.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says people speaking about government debt on social media do not realize that the loans cushion the effects of natural disasters and COVID-19.

He says government works to ensure that all Fijians received the relevant support needed and that no one is left behind.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.