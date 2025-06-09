Government acts on shipping delays

Inter-island shipping is facing serious reliability and punctuality challenges, threatening access for remote maritime communities.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the service remains a lifeline for these communities.

He states the government is committed to ensuring safe, affordable, and dependable operations under the Shipping Franchise Scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently, 10 routes operate under the scheme, supported by three private operators.

In the 2024–2025 financial year, 156 trips carried more than 22,000 passengers and 6,000 tonnes of cargo, a 49 per cent increase from the previous year.

Shipping Franchise Observers travel on vessels to monitor compliance and address passenger complaints.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate flagged inconsistent arrival times on franchise routes, warning that the delays disrupt trade and daily life.

Ro Filipe acknowledged the issue, revealing the Ministry is reviewing a licensing scheme to improve punctuality and accountability among operators.

The government states that the franchise scheme is vital for keeping communities connected, supporting trade, and ensuring essential services reach every corner of the maritime areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.