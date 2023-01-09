Go Karts Fiji provides new experience to Fijians

The Central Division now has a new outdoor go-kart track, located in Nausori.

The new recreational facility, Go Karts Fiji, was brought to fruition by Kamal Singh’s desire to start a business after retirement, as well as his son-in-law, Elvin’s passion for motorsport.

“The idea of putting up a go-kart business all started some months back in New Zealand when me and my son-in-law Elvin Pillay we were on a vacation in New Zealand, Auckland. And then he asked, “Dad, what about we do something? So, he thought of putting up a go-kart business.”

Article continues after advertisement





According to Singh, Go Karts Fiji is the first of its kind in the country and is a $100,000 investment.

It has 10 full-sized go-karts and a 400-meter track in Hooker Subdivision, Sawani.