Giving for Good supports Sigatoka Hospital

[Photo Credit: GPH]

The carpark at the Grand Pacific Hotel was bustling this morning as people came out to enjoy coffee for a good cause.

The event “Giving for Good” initiative by InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, aimed at supporting improvements at Sigatoka Hospital.

Regional General Manager Lachlan Walker says the initiative is not just about raising funds, but about actively supporting the community.

“So the Sigatoka Hospital, again, it’s one of the very important hospitals over in the West, situated in Sigatoka, on the Coral Coast, and many of our colleagues at the Intercontinental will use that hospital, as well as many of our guests, or guests or tourists. So it’s very important that we have that hospital and we raise funds for them.”

Walker says the hotel group is rolling out a series of community-driven events to raise funds for Sigatoka Hospital, a public facility that’s essential to both locals and tourists along the Coral Coast.

The team will also be hosting a charity golf day next Sunday, at Natadola Bay Golf Course, complete with great prizes and another chance to support the cause.

