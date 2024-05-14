Girls advocate for friendly reproductive health services

[Source: Fiji Women's Rights Movement/ Facebook]

Girls are demanding better menstrual and reproductive health services to cater specifically to their needs.

In a three-day GIRLS Dialogue event organised by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Grow.Inspire.Relate.Lead.Succeed programme, about 20 girls from the western and central divisions and the deaf community unpacked issues around menstruation, reproductive health rights, bodily autonomy and mental health.

On the third day and the closing of the dialogue, the girls led the session presenting their list of demands to duty bearers and stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Women’s Rights Movement/ Facebook]

They are urging the Ministry of Health to create safe and gender responsive reproductive health clinics specifically for girls.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says the presentation by the girls highlighted the lack of urgency our society placed on girls’ needs, especially on a taboo and sensitive subject such as sexual and reproductive health.

Singh says teenage pregnancies, drug related issues, and a rise in sexually transmitted infections within the younger demographics is a concern.



[Source: Fiji Women’s Rights Movement/ Facebook]

She stresses that these issues need to be tackled head on.

The Executive Director also urged parents and guardians to create an environment where their children, especially girls, are able to approach them with concerns regarding their sexual reproductive health.

The GIRLS Dialogue is a GIRLS Arise activity supported by the Australian Government through Pacific Girl, managed by Pacific Women Lead at the Pacific Community (PWL at SPC).