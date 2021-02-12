Get a Pap smear test done: Chan

The majority of women in Fiji are reluctant to have a Pap smear test which is the procedure to test for cervical cancer.

The Fiji Cancer Society says cervical cancer is on the rise and patients are getting younger.

Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says women need to get tested at least every three years.

“If the HPV virus is detected before it becomes full-blown cancer, you still can be treated. So cervical cancer can be eliminated. But for us women, it is our responsibility to go and get ourselves checked. Have a Pap smear, be cleared and go back when you’re due for the next one.”

Chan says women should be concerned with their reproductive health status.

The youngest cancer patient registered with FCS is an 18-year-old.