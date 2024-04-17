Geopolitical rivalry affecting climate action: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the geopolitical rivalry still greatly influences many world affairs, impacting efforts to address climate change.

Speaking about the recent COP28 in Dubai, Rabuka says that instead of uniting to tackle climate challenges, some large economies remain focus on short-term gain and regional competitions.

Rabuka stresses that this is why the small island states are focusing on the broader concept of peace and security.

“Rivalry and disunity is undermining efforts to address climate change at the scale that is required. So, when it comes to concepts of peace and security and the need for our region to share these aspirations, I speak to issues of geopolitics and climate change as one and the same.”

Rabuka states the difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 or 3 degrees Celsius involves great consequences the people in all regions.

“However, here in the Pacific, the difference is not subtle. The difference is a knife edge. The Pacific must continue to present the voice of pragmatism and influence to those that appear increasingly committed to disunity and ultimately self-harm.”

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has reminded the Prime Minister that the Pacific needs a strong voice.

“This year is a critical year for small island developing states. And, Mr. Honorable Prime Minister, sir, we really need to strengthen the link between Pacific Seas and AOSIS. If I’m correct, Samoa is now the chair of AOSIS. Let’s support Samoa, because although the priorities have not changed in terms of the Samoa Pathway, the Barbados Action Plan, and the Mauritius Strategy, but what worries us is the situation has gotten worse.”

Rabuka has included Seruiratu as a member of his delegation to the COP and also as a member of the International Parliamentary Union.