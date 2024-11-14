GCC deliberates on review of iTaukei laws and administration

The Great Council of Chiefs held an extensive discussion on the review of 33 iTaukei laws that govern the administration of iTaukei affairs, with a particular focus on the laws under the 2013 Constitution.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula led the session, which saw members engage in in-depth discussions with the Solicitor General, who addressed several questions surrounding the laws.

A key point raised during the discussions was the complexity of amending or removing existing iTaukei laws.

Ratu Viliame says the process is far from straightforward.

“The removal of these laws is not a simple task, it is a work in progress, and we must remain patient as subcommittees are currently working on these matters.”

He cautioned that while changes to the laws are necessary, they cannot be made overnight.

The Council emphasized the need for a realistic and strategic approach to working within the existing legal framework, even as they seek improvements and reforms.

The discussions today also touched on practical steps that can be taken under the current laws.

Despite the complexities, Ratu Viliame emphasized that iTaukei communities can still benefit from the resources and structures that exist within the framework of the 2013 Constitution.

“We can still make use of the resources available to us. While change may take time, we need to focus on what we can do now with the laws we have.”

The remaining 16 of the 33 laws are still under review, with particular attention being given to social welfare issues and the broader well-being of iTaukei communities.

While details of the specific laws were not disclosed, Ratu Viliame indicated that the review process covers a wide range of areas, including the handling of social issues affecting the iTaukei people.

The Council plans to continue its work on these laws tomorrow when they will convene to discuss the finer details and determine how best to move forward with the ongoing review process.