Gavoka pays tribute to Pope Francis

A portrait of Pope Francis is displayed at the Church of the Holy Eucharist of the Greek Catholic Church. [Source: Reuters]

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has paid tribute to Pope Francis, saying he will be remembered for his deep commitment to the vulnerable.

Gavoka says the Pope inspired millions across the globe through his compassion, humility, and tireless advocacy for justice and peace leaving an indelible mark on humanity.

He adds that the Fijian government and people join the Catholic community, and people of all faiths, in mourning the loss of a spiritual leader who brought hope, guidance, and inspiration to the world.

