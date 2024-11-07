Gavoka lauds Trumps resilience

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has expressed optimism about Fiji’s prospects under the leadership of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, following Trump’s recent election victory.

Gavoka has highlighted the strengthening U.S. presence in the Pacific and suggested that Fiji, as a regional hub, stands to benefit from deepening ties with the United States.

He says that the strengthening relationship, will augur well for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think Fiji will do well from the presidency. I say that in the sense of the level of interest that the whole global community has in the Pacific right now, you know, the geopolitics input. And Fiji, the hub, the center of gravity for this part of the world, will continue to command the, you know, attention of the global community and America being a global power.”

Gavoka also lauded Trump’s political resilience, calling him “an inspiration” to leaders worldwide.

He praised Trump’s perseverance in returning to the White House, noting that his comeback showcased a tenacity admired by leaders globally.

Gavoka adds that Fiji will work to capitalize on its strategic position to further cement its status as a key player in the Pacific, with increased collaboration and strengthened ties with the United States.