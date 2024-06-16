Gavoka highlights need for skilled workforce

The Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stresses the importance of developing highly qualified human resources to drive the tourism industry forward.

Speaking at the National Hospitality Conference in Nadi last week, he emphasized the critical role of tertiary institutions in equipping the next generation with the skills, knowledge, and innovative mindset needed to excel in the hospitality sector.

Gavoka states that fostering partnerships between academia and industry will ensure the workforce is well-prepared to meet the demands of a dynamic and evolving market.

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

“As we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, I urge all stakeholders in Fiji’s hospitality industry to embrace innovation wholeheartedly. Let us leverage our collective creativity, expertise, and passion to redefine the guest experience, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable tourism practices.”

Gavoka also states that through collective effort they aim to build a resilient and thriving tourism industry that benefits all Fijians.