Gavoka confident in the public service sector

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka expressed confidence in the public service sector this morning.

Gavoka took this stance while inaugurating the 2023 Melanesia Sub-Regional Tok-Talanoa in Suva.

Gavoka emphasizes the need for a solid public service foundation in order to have an effective government apparatus.

Article continues after advertisement

“I can confidentially say that in Fiji’s case, we are led by a great team of Public Service Commissioners and permanent secretaries.”

Gavoka says leadership in public service is about stewardship and accountability, not position or privilege.

He stresses that the values of integrity and ethics are so intertwined with good leadership.

This is the first time the Tok-Talanoa is being held in Suva.

Discussions from the gathering will be taken up in a public forum that will be hosted by New Zealand later this year.