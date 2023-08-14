Gavoka addresses disparities while prioritizing public welfare

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has emphasized that despite differing views within the Coalition, the unity of the parties remains intact, focusing on the betterment of the people.

Gavoka acknowledged that while disagreements on issues such as the dumping of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant’s waste into the Pacific Ocean can arise, it is normal for parties in a Coalition.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had said that he has read the International Atomic Energy Agency Report, which deems the Japanese government’s ALPS treatment process aligned with International Safety Standards.

Gavoka highlighted the concept of a conscience vote, allowing parliamentarians to vote according to their beliefs.

“If it comes to a party vote in Parliament, it will not be done on a compulsory basis that we vote on coalition lines; people will be given the leeway to vote on conscience, so that is allowed under the coalition, so nothing to worry about; it is part of the relationship, and it will not be harmful to what we have today.”

Gavoka says SODELPA has its own stance on certain issues and policies.

“We appreciate the sentiments here, but as I said, SODELPA believes differently, but it does not in any way impact the Coalition.”

SODELPA’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa revealed plans to present the matter in a management board meeting to determine the party’s stance on the issue.

“I will be presenting papers, and I will be presenting them in our management board meeting for a decision on what stance to take.”

As the management board meeting approaches, SODELPA stands poised to forge a unified stance that balances diverse perspectives, guided by both collective welfare and individual principles.