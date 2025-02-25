Gale warnings to be lifted as TC Rae moves further away

Tropical Cyclone Rae has reached the higher end of Category 2 and continues to move south-southeast, further away from the Fiji Group.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Manager Forecast, Amit Singh, says that as of 6 this morning, the cyclone was located approximately 100 km south-southwest of Ono-i-Lau, moving at a speed of 23 km per hour.

Singh adds that winds will begin to ease over most areas, and the special weather bulletin will be canceled during the day.

The gale and storm force wind warnings are also expected to be lifted within the next three to six hours.

“Rain too will continue this morning with occasional to periods of rain which will be heavy at times and easing from tonight. Easing, not clearing. There will be showers tomorrow as well. It will be less than compared to today. We expect rain activity to pick up again from Thursday as the system near Vanuatu intensifies and takes south-east.”

Singh adds that the system near Vanuatu was numbered, TD 10F yesterday evening.

It is currently in a favorable environment and could develop into a tropical depression, with the potential to strengthen into a cyclone within the next 24 to 36 hours.

He further states that while this cyclone is not expected to reach Fiji, the associated convergence zone and trough of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the country from Thursday into Friday.