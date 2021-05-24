FWCC counsellors face challenges

Counselors at the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre are facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they are unable to provide face-to-face sessions.

The Head of Counsellors at the Labasa branch, Shobna Devi, says counseling can be challenging as it becomes difficult to observe the survivor’s emotions during this period.

Devi says counselors are available 24 hours and receive around 15 calls per day at the FWCC’s Labasa branch.

She says upon the survivor’s request, they will follow up their matters with the police and the social welfare as well.

“As counselors we are doing the follow up for them also and carrying the survivors, we are all together be calm we are all together in this and let’s work through this”

Center Coordinator, Shamima Ali says they are also facing challenges in terms of moving women across borders.

“With all the COVID-19 protocols these women have to be kept in quarantine before they can move from a contained area to a non-contained area so finding accommodation for them and finding food to feed them and they often come with babies and children”.

The FWCC is working closely with stakeholders to accommodate the needs of domestic violence survivors.

