News

FWCC congratulates Arden on landslide victory

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 18, 2020 4:20 pm
FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali [left] with Jacinda Arden during her visit to Fiji [Source: FWCC]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has congratulated Jacinda Arden for her re-elected as New Zealand’s Prime Minister.

Ardern secured almost 50 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory last night.

She has led NZ through a terrorist attack, a natural disaster and a global pandemic and has done so focusing on kindness, compassionate and humble leadership.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the win is a great victory for Arden, for New Zealand, for women and for humanity.

Ali says the victory is a reflection of her compassionate, caring and resilient leadership.

Ali highlighted that true and genuine leadership displayed by Arden is what the world needs right now.

She congratulated the people of New Zealand for letting good sense prevail and for voting with their heart and mind.

