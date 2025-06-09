Funding supports climate action

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has received a budget allocation of $10.8 million for the new financial year.

This funding, welcomed by Minister Mosese Bulitavu, will support the implementation of the Climate Change Act 2021, including sections already in force and those soon to be enacted.

He says that a key initiative under this budget is the establishment of a carbon trading registry.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu adds that more money has been allocated for Environmental Impact Assessments, as the Ministry aims to increase assessments across various divisions.

“And plus the Naboro landfill, phase two, that was announced today, that is another allocation that has been increased. I’m looking forward to other landfills and other feasibility studies.”

Bulitavu adds that with this support, the Ministry will be able to enhance its efforts in combating issues affecting the environment.

The Ministry has also highlighted a new budget incentive designed to invigorate community-led projects.

Expressing strong satisfaction with their allocation, Bulitavu is confident this funding will robustly support their planned activities and enable them to achieve their strategic goals.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.