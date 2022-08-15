Full court ahead of Tui Namosi sentencing

The presiding Judge in the case of Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will deliver his sentencing ruling in a full courtroom this morning.

The former SODELPA MP was convicted last month of a count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

He falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi and thereafter obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Men and women from Ratu Suliano’s province are in court in support of their chief.

There’s also Police presence at the court premises.