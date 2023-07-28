Fuel supply on its way to Rotuma

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority has hired a barge to ship a total of 90 drums of fuel to Rotuma to operate the water treatment plant on the island and maintain water supply services.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says that it was imperative and urgent to take fuel across as soon as possible to avoid any further disruptions of water supply to customers on the island.

He says they are working closely with relevant stakeholders and the government to get assistance across to Rotuma.

He says they are sending 90 drums to cater for the team’s water operations and pumping needs, with the aim of ensuring the water supply is not affected.

Soderberg adds that until the barge safely arrives in Rotuma, WAF will be operating the water treatment plant for a few hours daily, and customers are requested to use the treated water for drinking and preparing food only and use water sparingly.



