Fuel price change effective tomorrow

Fuel prices have been reviewed and the changes will come into effect tomorrow.

The price of motor spirit will increase by five cents per litre and will now cost $2.23.

Premix price will also increase by six cents and will cost $2.07 per litre.

The price of Kerosene will decrease by two cents and will cost $1.57 per liter and Diesel price has also decreased from $1.87 to $1.84 per litre.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner acting chief executive Senikavika Jiuta says Fiji is directly impacted by the world market prices for both refined oils and LPG.

Jiuta says changes to the world market prices are reflected in fuel prices in Fiji.

She says the prices for Motor Spirit and Premix are affected by rising oil prices, following growing confidence and positive expectations for a trade agreement between the US and China.

While the Kerosene and Diesel, prices went down as healthy regional supplies and leaner demand exerted downward pressure on the market with refineries returning from maintenance and increasing supply this month.

The next fuel price review will be done on February 1st.