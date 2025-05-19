FTU calls on government to act now

[File Photo]

The Fiji Teachers Union has asked the government to act on deteriorating buildings and outdated facilities in certain schools.

General Secretary Muniappa Gounder made this submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Goundar claims that poor infrastructure, including ageing buildings, overcrowded classrooms, and faulty electrical wiring, is posing a major workplace safety issue for educators and students.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

He says overcrowded classrooms contribute to health and safety risks.

“And now, with the rural-urban drift, in particular, in urban centers now, the class sizes are large. More than 1 is 50, 50 plus. So in that case, you know, the ventilation is a problem. Not well-ventilated classrooms. Children are seated so close to each other that the teacher’s movement in the classroom is difficult.”

Gounder also highlights the risks involved.

“Then we may have unguided electrical wires, you know, all these. That poses a risk. And as I have talked on, you know, the poorly ventilated classrooms, broken windows would be there.”

The FTU is calling for the Work Care Bill to include clear provisions ensuring teachers are covered under workplace safety and compensation measures.

