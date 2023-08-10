FSC struggles to keep mills operational

Fiji Sugar Corporation

The Fiji Sugar Corporation admits it is struggling to keep its three major mills operational.

FSC Chief Executive Bhan Pratap says constant rain is affecting the harvest.

He adds that with wet conditions forecast to continue, the mills may remain affected.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has also raised similar concerns, saying farmers are not able to harvest.

The Council says this has led to the mills coming to a standstill.