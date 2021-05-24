FSC anticipates better 2022 

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is anticipating to crush more than two million tons of cane in the 2022 crushing season.

However, FSC Manager Extension Service Agriculture, Rajinesh Narayan says the output depends on the weather and quality of produce in the cane belt areas.

Narayan says a lot of new cane has been planted in most of the districts for this year’s crushing season.

He adds FSC has put a lot of emphasis on Labasa where more than 40 percent of the cane was destroyed during the last two cyclones.

Narayan says despite this setback the Labasa Sugar Mill crushed a total of 362,000 tonnes of cane during the 2021 crushing season.

He is urging all cane farmers to work hard to have a better yield in the new season.