Fruitful talanoa session in Vuci

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad had a briefing with eight District Advisory Councilors about the issues being faced in their communities during a talanoa session.

The Deputy Prime Minister says drainage problems, feeder roads, blocked culverts, informal settlements and use of drugs topped the agenda at the meeting held in Vuci South, Nausori.

Prasad says the drug concerns is not only scary but worrying as children are involved in it.

He says that fighting drugs requires the involvement of everyone.

He assures that the government is committed to ironing out the issues raised and assured them of his support.

He also explained some aspects of the 2024-25 National Budget to the present community members and stakeholders and how it works.



Professor Prasad adds that the Coalition Government is for the people and is here to assist and provide relief for them.

More talanoa sessions with stakeholders and grassroots people is expected to be held in the coming days.