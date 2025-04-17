Free heart surgeries for children

[File Photo]

Children born with heart defects across Fiji and the Pacific will receive life-saving surgeries this month, free of charge.

From April 24 to 30, a 17-member team led by Stanford University cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Shaun Setty will perform heart surgeries on children with congenital heart disease.

The mission brings together top medical professionals from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo states that Dr Setty and his team have returned each year since the hospital’s opening to provide critical care, assist with local training and give hope to families.

The upcoming surgeries will also mark the hospital’s third anniversary and will benefit children from Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati.

Dr Tappoo said the visit of the hospital’s founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai for the celebrations was also significant.

With the support of the Health Ministry, Sanjeevani has already performed 363 free heart surgeries and over 30,000 free echocardiograms.

Dr Tappoo adds that their screening team works tirelessly to identify children who need care, adding that early detection is key to timely and effective treatment.

The hospital will continue its free screening and follow-up programs throughout Fiji and the Pacific Islands, with the mission standing as a strong reminder of Sanjeevani’s long-term commitment to children’s heart health.





