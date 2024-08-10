News

FRCS sets up Tax Crimes Task Force

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

August 10, 2024 12:40 pm

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has formed a Tax Crimes Task Force to enhance tax compliance, prevent tax evasion and improve revenue collection.

The FRCS says that the taskforce will have effective enforcement in place and will collaborate with relevant agencies to meet its goals.

Some core objectives of the taskforce will be to enhance legislative framework to address tax crimes effectively, increase detection and prosecution of tax evasion and avoidance cases, strengthen collaboration with other agencies to combat financial crimes and improve mechanisms for capturing and analyzing tax-related information.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh earlier stated that the FRCS is aware of 2000 non-compliant businesses and has placed them under strict scrutiny.

