FRCS engages legal fraternity

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service held its first-ever forum for legal professionals to push for better tax compliance and promote customer advocacy, with a strong focus on Capital Gains Tax.

FRCS organized the event to open direct dialogue with the legal fraternity, recognizing their key role in advising most taxpayers.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says the forum was a move to build stronger collaboration with legal practitioners to boost taxpayer confidence, improve fairness and transparency, and ensure taxpayer rights are protected while strengthening the overall tax system.

