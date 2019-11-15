FRCS Board confirms resignation of CEO

The Fiji Revenue & Customs Service board has today officially announced the resignation of its chief executive Visvanath Das.

He has resigned for personal reasons and to explore new frontiers in his career.

Visvanath joined the then Inland Revenue Service in July, 1996.

He held various positions at the FRCS before being appointed as acting chief executive and then confirmed on the position in October 2016.

The Board says FRCS has made many notable strategic achievements under his leadership with the most significant being a shift to a “One Organization, One Team and One Service Approach” and implementation of automation and systems to improve efficiency and revenue collection.

Board of Directors chair Fay Yee expressed her appreciation to the contributions made by Das and wished him success for future.

FRCS Director Corporate Services Fane Vave has been appointed the interim acting CEO.