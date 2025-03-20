Francophonie festivities set sail aboard Vendémiaire

French nationals in Fiji began their Francophonie celebrations last night aboard the French Navy ship Vendémiaire.

The event, hosted by the French Navy, was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka, diplomats, and officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

This marks Vendémiaire’s second visit to Fiji since 2022.

The celebration commemorated the establishment of the International Organization of La Francophonie on March 20, a global institution aimed at promoting the French language and fostering political, educational, economic, and cultural cooperation among its 88 member states and governments.

Captain Gauthier Guilliaumat highlighted the event’s significance in strengthening bilateral ties between France and Fiji, particularly in supporting capacity-building efforts within the Fiji Navy.



French Ambassador Julie Le Saos (left).

French Ambassador Julie Le Saos also emphasized the importance of Francophonie in the Pacific, noting its influence across several island countries.

“Francophonie is a community of those who share a deep connection with the French language,They don’t have to be French or speak it as their mother tongue, but they are united by its values, freedom, and universalism.”

She pointed out that French is spoken by 321 million people worldwide, making it one of the four most widely spoken languages globally.

To continue the celebrations, the Alliance Française de Suva will host a series of events and activities in Fiji to mark Francophonie Month.

