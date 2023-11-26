France advances economic diplomacy in Fiji

The Government of France has advanced economic diplomacy in Fiji, evident in the constant growth of French businesses in the country.

In an interview with FBC News, French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger says they are committed to supporting the expansion of their businesses to other countries, providing some much-needed solutions to a number of priority areas.

Léger says they have confidence in Fiji, as it is the hub of activities that can help showcase their enterprises to other countries in the Pacific.

“All investors are looking for Fiji to come here first. So, that is why the market is quite significant. Almost 1 million people with a growing middle class, and obviously it is very modern, very… people travel a lot.”



Léger says their focus is set on a number of significant priority areas, responding to the concerns expressed by the people and the government.

“In this case, the banking sector, transportation sector, or water sector It can also be the case in the energy sector, especially to support energy transition in Fiji, and the French Embassy is very active in that sector… and in the fight against climate change as well.”

The government of France’s commitment to supporting economic growth is clearly demonstrated by the growth of its second-largest bank throughout the country.

It remains steadfast in its objective to contribute to development in Fiji, enhancing the socio-economic status of its people and the government.