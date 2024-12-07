FRA working on alternative routes to Suva

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is looking at constructing alternative roads to the King and Princess Road, allowing alternative routes to the capital city.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the FRA and the Public Works Department are also exploring existing reserves for the construction of roads within the Suva to Nausori corridor.

“The priority is to explore these link roads to the populated Nasinu Corridor, residential and commercial areas to ease the movement of traffic. PWD is now cutting the Wainibuku to Princess Road, and from looking into the Waila housing to connect to that Wainibuku to Princess Road, and also looking into the Koronivia via Naulu.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe states the FRA strategic plan prioritizes the introduction of regular national traffic counts and service.

He believes this will assist in having the research and data to assist the FRA in forward planning.

The minister reiterates that the priority is to explore these link roads to the populated Nasinu Corridor, residential and commercial areas, to ease the movement of traffic.