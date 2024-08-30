FRA warns against vandalism of public property

The vandalism and theft involving street lights and garden light cables along Queen Elizabeth Drive. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority has raised concerns regarding the recent incidents of vandalism and theft involving street lights and garden light cables along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

In a statement, FRA says that during a recent inspection they noted several street lights were damaged and vital garden cables were stolen.

It says that the acts of vandalism and theft are not only illegal but also dangerous.

The FRA emphasizes that such unlawful actions may lead to legal proceedings against those responsible.

The FRA urges members of the public to exercise civic pride and respect for public property.