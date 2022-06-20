FRA starts work on critical bridges

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority will replace the old Matewale Crossing with a new bridge, benefitting 18 villages in Nadroga/Navosa province.

This crossing was a priority project identified by the FRA as needing immediate replacement.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says the new bridge is an important transportation link between Sigatoka town and the upper Sigatoka Valley, which will connect more than 1800 people from these villages to the main centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad reassures that the Matewale Bridge will be completed before the start of the next rainy season.

FRA will also work on five more critical bridges in the Western Division that are currently in progress and have been planned for completion by the end of the year.

These bridges are Tavualevu Bridge, Korovou Bridge, Vuniyasi Bridge, Bulu Bridge and Yaqara Bridge.