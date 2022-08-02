FRA removes derelict vehicles

[File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority has removed derelict vehicles along the Queens Highway near Naboro.

According to the Authority, the derelict vehicles placed on the road reserve without any permit posed an imminent threat to the safety of all road users.

The Authority says the owners were given a chance to remove the vehicles voluntarily and removal done by FRA was done at the owner’s cost.

It adds that all costs relating to such removal, storage, and all associated costs have been and will be invoiced to the owner.

Vehicle owners have been urged to take responsibility for their vehicles.